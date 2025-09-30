A woman has been charged with murdering three young siblings at their home.

Yasmeen Ali is accused of killing seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash.

Charges were authorised today (Mon) against the 43-year-old defendant, who remains in the care of mental health services, and will appear in court at a later date.

Police at the scene on Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, Bristol, where three young children were found dead in a home. A woman has been charged with their murder | Tom Wren / SWNS

Police were called to attend a property in Blaise Walk in Sea Mills, Bristol, in the early hours of Sunday, February 18 last year, following a 999 call. Inside the property, officers sadly found the bodies of the three young victims.

Forensic post-mortem examinations were carried out and revealed the three siblings died of knife injuries.

The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges and she will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court at a date to be confirmed.

Police and forensics on the scene at Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, Bristol | SWNS

Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “This has been an extremely complex and highly sensitive investigation, resulting in charges being authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We know this incident has had a devastating impact on the children’s loved ones, those close to the family, as well as the wider Sea Mills community – a community which has shown remarkable resilience and kindness over the past 19 months. Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be available to speak to anyone who has worries or concerns as a result of this latest development.

“It’s vitally important we allow the court process to continue unhindered and we’d respectfully ask people to refrain from speculation and consider the impact of commentary on those who are continuing to mourn the tragic loss of three children.”

Andrew Pritchard, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Yasmeen Ali for three counts of murder, following a police investigation into the deaths of her three children. I have decided that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and she has a right to a fair trial. It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”