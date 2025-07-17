Emergency services have been called after a tragic death at a well known gym.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to the JD Gyms venue on Kilner Way Retail Park, off Halifax Road, late on Wednesday morning.

Today, it was confirmed that they had been called after someone had sadly died as a result of a ‘medical episode’.

Pictures posted on social media showed emergency services outside the building, with both police patrol cars and Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedic response vehicles there.

South Yorkshire Police say that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The force told The Star officers were called to deal with a non-suspicious death, which was believed to have been the result of a medical episode.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: “Ambulance resources responded to a medical incident at a premises on Halifax Road in Sheffield yesterday morning (Wednesday 16 July).”

JD Gyms have been approached for comment.