The body was found dumped in Wigan

Grieving relatives have paid tribute to a man who was found dumped on a street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body.

Liam Smith was discovered on a residential street at around 7pm on Thursday (24 November) in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan. The 38-year-old’s body was found in Kilburn Avenue, Shevington, on rough ground between neighbouring houses which leads to a dirt track and open fields.

In a brief statement released through Greater Manchester Police, his family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party “He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.” His family have asked for privacy while they grieve.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out. No further information about the substances or the post-mortem has been released by police.

What have police said?

Detective Superintendent Alan Clitherow told reporters at press conference at the scene on Friday (25 November): “It is a challenging set of circumstances, we have got dedicated officers from the Major Incident Team, obviously less than 24 hours into the investigation, so we are now unpicking exactly what has gone on.

“We don’t know what the substance is. We have done some initial inquiries, we know it’s low risk, so as I mentioned before, anyone directly in contact with the body should seek medical advice if they feel unwell but there’s no wider risk to anyone else.”

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force. Members of the public can pass information to police through LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022.

How have people reacted locally?

One resident told our sister title the Wigan Post: “I heard nothing, I fell asleep in front of the TV watching Coronation Street. I woke up because the police were knocking at my door asking if I’d seen or heard anything. I told them I hadn’t and they wouldn’t say what it was. I saw police vans and vehicles, but I thought it was an accident because it’s a blind turn onto the road and people are always flying up and down it.”

Another said: “My husband had just got back from a jazz event in Manchester and told me there was a police cordon on Kilburn. I had no idea, but I’ve been just to Shevington this morning there’s all sorts of rumours going around.

“My daughter called this morning to say that there is a tent near where there is a clearing between houses and they think they’ve found a body. I heard sirens and saw blue lights last night but I just thought they were passing on the main road.”

Another resident added: “I noticed police about at around 11pm and my daughter rang to check on me and tell me to put my alarm on.”