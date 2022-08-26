Man in his 50s has died following the crash in Leominster

A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed in Herefordshire.

The man, in his 50s, was confirmed dead at the scene at Shobdon Airfield near Leominster at 10.07am today (26 August).

Nobody else was injured and no one else was on board the fixed-wing aircraft.

An air ambulance was called to the incident

Here is all you need to know:

Is the cause of the crash known?

West Mercia police said that man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A spokesman added: “No other aircraft was involved. The AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch) will investigate the causes of the crash.”

Shobdon Airfield. Picture: Google Maps

Did an air ambulance land?

The pilot was still in the plane when emergency services got to the scene but it was quickly apparent nothing could be done for the casualty, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).

An air ambulance and paramedics were sent to the scene, shortly after the alarm was raised.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered a fixed-wing light aircraft that had come down at the airfield.

“There was one male patient still within the aircraft.