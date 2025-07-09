South East Water has issued an apology as households are left without water today (Wednesday 9 July).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is currently no water in West Flexford Lane in Wanborough, Guildford, according to the water firm. It says on its website: “We're really sorry to those of you without water or low pressure.

“We're currently working around the clock to fix a burst main on our network which is causing the supply issues. This is proving to be quite complex so we can't give you an estimated completion time at the moment, but we'll continue to update this map with updates as we get them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “Once again, we're really sorry for the interruption. We know how disruptive it is to be without water and we're doing everything we can to get you up and running as soon as possible. You can get updates via SMS or email by clicking on the link.”

South East Water has issued an apology as households are left without water today (Wednesday 9 July). (Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire) | Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Yesterday (Tuesday 8 July) the water firm confirmed that the “majority” of its customers in Dargate Road, Yorkletts, Whitstable and surrounding areas in Kent are “now back in supply”. The water firm addressed that “many people are understandably asking about compensation”.

However it said that “at the moment our focus is on getting supplies back to normal for customers as soon as possible”. The water firm added: “We follow the industry's Guaranteed Standards of Service which outline compensation amounts payable depending on how long a supply has been interrupted for.

“Any compensation payments due will be automatically applied to customer accounts. We are still urging all customers in the wider area to continue using water for essential purposes only, to speed up the recovery in our drinking water storage tank and help us restore full supplies as quickly as possible. Once again, we're really sorry for the inconvenience this is causing you and your community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On compensation the water firm says on its website: “Our first priority is to ensure that we get your mains drinking water supply restored. Once restored, we will review to see whether compensation is due. If it is, we will automatically compensate you based on our Guaranteed Standards of service (GSS). Our GSS is available on our website here.

“If compensation is due, we will automatically apply compensation to your next bill. There is no need to contact us, and you will see a credit appear on your bill, which will reduce future payments.”