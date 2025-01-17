Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some properties in a Devon seaside town have lost their water supply following reports of a burst pipe.

South West Water (SWW) said on its website at 7am on Friday (17 January) that some customers in Dawlish had lower water pressure than normal or a loss of supply. SWW said its team was investigating at the site and apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers in the town.

Gatehouse Primary Academy said the issue involved a burst pipe near its front entrance in Secmaton Lane but that it planned to open the school as usual. Cofton Holidays park in Dawlish said it is also “currently experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of supply in some areas of the park.”

It posted on Facebook: “South West Water is actively working to resolve the issue, and we will provide updates as soon as we have more information. In the meantime, our Reception and Main Complex remain open, where our team is happy to assist and provide bottled water. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.”

South West Water said: “Some customers in Dawlish EX7 may be experiencing lower water pressure than usual or a loss of supply. Our team are investigating, and we will provide an update as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

You can report a problem on South West Water’s website by using a tool to troubleshoot problems you spot in and around your home. SWW said: “Before you report it to us, look at the map below to double check whether we know about the problem already. If so, we’re probably on our way to it or getting it fixed as you’re reading this.”