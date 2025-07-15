A man stalked his victim while dressed as Spider-Man, spying on her while she was at work and at home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason Rogers lurked online around his victim. He hung around where she worked and eventually figured out where she lived, as part of a sinister and unsettling year-long stalking.

In February last year, the 22-year-old delivered a package containing a limited-edition Valentine’s Day figurine to the victim’s door. In August he delivered a second package, while wearing a Spider-Man mask, containing a book based on a TV show she enjoyed as a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the book was a card with the message "Happy six months and seventeen days since" - which referred to the time since the first delivery. A QR code was printed inside the card that led to a video called My Stalker.

Mason Rogers of Eastbourne stalked his victim leaving her afraid when she left the house. He turned up at her home at 5.30am wearing a Spider-Man mask and left gifts and notes | Sussex Police

In December 2024, a third package was delivered by a man with his face covered. This time, the card read: "Happy ten months and sixteen days since you found out you have a stalker."

Police say despite Rogers’ attempts to cover his tracks by removing company logos from the backs of the cards and using aliases when placing orders, his actions were easily traced back to him.

After police worked out who he was, they searched his room and found a notebook with the victim's name, address, and personal details, along with further gift ideas. Wrapping paper matching that used for the packages was also found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rogers was arrested on January 8 and charged the following day. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on January 10, where he pleaded guilty to stalking, causing serious alarm and distress. He was then remanded into custody pending his next appearance.

On January 21, Rogers, of Marsden Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, attended a hearing where a 10-year stalking protection order (SPO) was granted. He was then remanded back into custody. His victim lived in nearby Hailsham.

The wrapping on one of the packages left by Mason Rogers of Eastbourne. Right, top: Diary notes seized. Right, bottom: Attempts to make the cards untraceable | Sussex Police

On Friday, July 11, he stood in the dock at Brighton Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years.

In an impact statement read to the court, the victim said: “When I received the first package to my address in February 2024, I was very confused, I initially thought my friends were playing a joke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the following months, I would have trouble thinking about the package left in February, I had a sense of impending doom. In August 2024, I received the second package. I checked the front door security camera, and I was horrified to see a tall figure in a mask standing at my front door at 5.30am. All the thoughts I had in the last six months became very real and I was terrified and disturbed. This image still haunts me to this day.

One of Mason Rogers' stalking notes | Sussex Police

“I took different routes home when walking, I changed the bus stop I would usually go to. Everywhere felt like I was in danger. In December, when the third package arrived, I was shocked, horrified and disgusted. I was absolutely terrified for my life and the life of my mum.

"This person directly referring to themselves as my stalker solidified my thoughts that someone wanted to scare me, wanted me to feel unsafe and wanted me to know that I was not safe."

Det Con Beth Charles, who was in charge of the case, said: “This was a psychologically traumatic experience for the victim, who felt as though every move she made was being watched, fearing she was in danger wherever she went, even when at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would first like to commend the victim for her bravery in reporting a series of escalating incidents, which ultimately helped put a stop to a man intent on causing fear and gaining control. We would also like to thank those who supported our enquiries and provided key information.

"Rogers attempted to evade police detection by using aliases when placing online orders, concealing his face and hands, and removing logos from the cards he delivered—but he was unsuccessful. He has now been sentenced, and we hope this brings the victim some closure, allowing her to move forward from a set of events that no one should have to endure."