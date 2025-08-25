Police are investigating after a man was hit in the face by a petrol bomb while reportedly putting up flags in Stevenage.

A man in his 30s suffered a cut to the head after being struck by a glass bottle containing a lit rag, Hertfordshire Police said. The force said it was called to reports a man had been assaulted in Fairlands Way at 12.09am on Saturday and that he was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for treatment.

Stevenage Patriots said on Twitter that they had been hanging St George’s flags on lampposts and poles for around three hours when the incident took place. They posted footage of the incident in which a bottle and flames can be seen on the ground near a man with a head wound and blood on his face and hands.

In the video, one person can be heard saying: “Just finished the night, three hours of flagging – and our boy has been petrol-bombed. A petrol bomb was thrown at the car, smashed straight onto his head.”

Stevenage Chief Inspector Sarah Gilbertson said: “It appears the victim was struck by a glass bottle containing a lit rag and sustained a cut to his head. I know that this incident will concern people living locally, but I would like to reassure the community that this was a contained incident.

“Our investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police.” The trend started with residents in Birmingham installing hundreds of flags throughout the city last week in a 'patriotic outpouring'.

Birmingham City Council announced that it had removed the flags as it was upgrading streetlights to energy-efficient LED lighting.