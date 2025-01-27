Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Signage and screens have changed at a UK train station to welcome veteran BBC presenter Scott Mills to Radio 2 breakfast show.

The signs have changed at Stockport train station to ‘Scottport’ to celebrate Scott Mills’ new role as presenter of BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show. Mills followed in the footsteps of Terry Wogan, Chris Evans and Zoe Ball on Monday by taking the reins of one of the UK’s biggest radio shows.

Accompanied by the Rev Kate Bottley, a spokesperson for the train station told Mills on air: “The team have been working so hard right the way through the night to change Stockport to Scottport. All the information screens have been changed. All the signage has been changed from Stockport to Scottport … A whole new town, a whole new name, just to welcome Scott Mills.”

Mills seemed genuinely surprised. “No. I’m sorry. That’s not true. Why?” He asked if it was a permanent change and was told it was for one day only. “You’ve gone to Stockport because it could be changed a little bit to Scottport?” Bottley agreed: “Yes. It’s tenuous, Scott, we’ll give you that.”

Listeners also heard fun facts about Stockport station, topped by the revelation that in April 1970 a little-known David Bowie slept on the platform after playing at the Poco a Poco nightclub and missing his last train home. Scott was announced as the new breakfast show host after Ball said she was stepping down after six years. It is one of the most coveted jobs in UK radio.

During his first show Scott said: “I’ve worked at the BBC for 25 years now, on the radio, a lot of you may well have grown up listening to me. I’m sure a lot of you will not have much idea about me at all.

“Either way, if you could make me part of your morning routine, it would honestly mean so much because, believe me, I’m going to give it absolutely everything I’ve got. I really hope you enjoy it. Let’s go.” Signage and screens will be changed for 24 hours at the train station.