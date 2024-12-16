A man is “on life support” after being struck by a “falling tree” during Storm Darragh - with his family and friends “preparing for the worst”.

Dan was struck by a falling cedar tree in Leamington Spa and “suffered serious injuries”, according to friend Bethan who has set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of the man and his family. Bethan says he “remains in critical condition at hospital where he is unconscious and on life support.”

She added: “It is likely he will have a very long road to recovery, if he is able to return to his previous life at all. We are all desperate for good news, but preparing for the worst.”

Dan’s partner Lou and their baby daughter, Molly, were also hit by the tree but were “thankfully unharmed”. Bethan wrote on the page: “We’ve set up this fundraising campaign to help Lou financially, as she continues to care for Molly whilst coming to terms with this awful incident. Dan is a self-employed chairmaker and the main breadwinner for his family.

(Photo: GoFundMe/PA)

“Any donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference. Even if you're unable to donate, your support through sharing this message with others is greatly appreciated.

“While their families have tried to reach out to everyone to let them know, obviously their first priority is for Dan's recovery. Apologies if you know Dan and this is the first you've heard of his accident. Thank you for your generosity and support.”

The large cedar tree fell in Portland Place West, in Leamington Spa, on Saturday 7 December. The mother and the young child who managed to get free, said West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).

Earlier in the day, at 12:42, ambulance crews were also deployed to Myton Road, in Warwick, were a man suffered "potentially serious injuries" when he was hurt by a fallen tree in a garden. Storm Darragh caused havoc across England and Wale with tens of thousands of homes without power and flood warnings were in place.

The GoFundMe page has a £30,000 target set and so far over £8,000 has been raised.