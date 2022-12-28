Several sectors are striking after the Christmas period.

People returning to work after Christmas are being hit with another wave of strikes, as railway workers, highways maintenance staff and bus drivers all walk out.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the UK for a generation as workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions and employment terms. Strikes have occurred across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

This week, driving examiners, Border Force staff and Environment Agency workers are all carrying out industrial action. Which workers are striking and why?

Border Force staff on strike at Manchester Airport

Driving examiners

Driving examiners will launch a five-day strike on Wednesday (28 December) as part of escalating industrial action by civil servants in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions. Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in 71 test centres in eastern England and the Midlands will walk out. Driving examiners’ strikes are expected to continue until 16 January.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members have been offered a pay rise of just 2% at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is above 10%. We know our action will cause widespread disruption and inconvenience to people in eastern England and the Midlands – hundreds of driving tests have been cancelled already in other parts of the country – but the Government is to blame. These strikes could be called off tomorrow if Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt put some money on the table.”

Trains

Industrial action by rail workers continues meaning travel disruption is expected across railways on Wednesday (28 December). Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at Great Western Railway will walk out from noon to 11.59am on Thursday (29 December), and at West Midlands Trains for 24 hours from noon until the same time on Thursday.

On Tuesday (27 December), TSSA organising director Nadine Rae said: “Our members at CrossCountry do not want to strike, especially over the Christmas holiday period, but they are sick and tired of being taken for granted. They deserve a pay rise to help manage the escalating cost of living, and they rightly demand job security. Wider strikes will continue in the new year.

Strike calendar: dates of strikes over Christmas and new year. Credit: Kim Mogg

Border Force

Border Force staff are beginning their second wave of strikes at UK airports. Around 1,000 members of the PCS union will walk out from 28 December to 31 December.

The walkouts are over pay, jobs and conditions as the cost of living crisis continues. Civil servants will join military personnel to cover the strikers at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports, as well as the Port of Newhaven.

Highway workers

Highway workers in the West Midlands and South West are striking on 30 and 31 December, with a national strike taking place on 3 and 4 January 2023. Further action will be seen on 6 and 7 January when the strike action reaches the East Midlands and eastern England.

The strike involves members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working as on-road traffic officers and regional operating centre operatives. PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We’re aware our action is likely to inconvenience travellers but, even as we escalate it ahead of Christmas, we remind people this dispute could be resolved today if the government puts more money on the table.

“Our members are telling us they have to cut back their spending at Christmas time because they are running out of money. They have been offered a below-inflation pay award, at a time when inflation is higher than 10%.”

Environment Agency

Unison Environment Agency members covered by the Cabinet Office Pay Remit are taking ‘action short of a strike’. Members have been asked to ‘work to rule’, and some members have been asked to withdraw from filling voluntary Incident Response Rosters where they are not contractually obliged to fill them.

UNISON is asking members to withdraw from filling voluntary Incident Response Rosters from 9am on 31 December to 9am on 2 January 2023.

Bus strikes

Bus drivers at Abellio garages plan to strike on 11 days over the Christmas period and into January. This is expected to affect 59 routes, mainly in west and south London.

Unite strike action will impact Abellio services on: