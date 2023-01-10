The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout January- with driving examiners, rail workers and teachers taking action.
This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.
Today (10 January), driving examiners, Rural Payments Agency (RPA) staff, and teachers are striking - with action expected to continue for a few days. Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when, and why certain unions are walking out.
Driving examiners
Some driving examiners who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are planning to take strike action at times during January 2023.
From Wednesday 4 January to Tuesday 10 January, areas in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales will be affected by the strikes.
Strike action might affect:
- car driving tests
- motorcycle tests
- lorry, bus, coach and minibus driving tests (these are known as vocational tests)
- tractor or specialist vehicle driving tests
- approved driving instructor (ADI) part 2 (driving ability) or part 3 (instructional ability) tests
- ADI standards checks
- moped and motorcycle compulsory basic training (CBT) checks - but not the training courses themselves
But strike action will not affect theory tests.
Rural Pay Agency staff
Rural Pay Agency (RPA) staff are striking after their national strike ballot on pay, pensions, jobs and cuts to the Civil Service Compensation Scheme saw 91% of members voted for strike action on a 73% turnout.
Staff are striking on:
- 10 January
- 11 January
- 12 January
- 13 January
Bus strikes
Bus drivers at Abellio garages plan to strike on 11 days, from New Year’s Eve into January. This is expected to affect 59 routes, mainly in west and south London.
Unite strike action will impact Abellio services on:
- Tuesday 10 January
- Thursday 12 January
- Monday 16 January
- Thursday 19 January
- Wednesday 25 January
- Thursday 26 January
Teachers
Primary school teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike on Tuesday 10 January, and Secondary school teachers will walk out on Wednesday 11 January.
The full list of Scottish council areas where strikes are happening on 10 January:
- Aberdeen City
- Aberdeenshire
- Angus
- Argyll & Bute
- City of Edinburgh
- Clackmannanshire
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Dundee City
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Lothian
- East Renfrewshire
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Glasgow City
- Highland
- Inverclyde
- Midlothian
- Moray
- Na h-Eileanan Siar (Outer Hebrides)
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Orkney Islands
- Perth and Kinross
- Renfrewshire
- Scottish Borders
- Shetland Islands
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- Stirling
- West Dunbartonshire
- West Lothian
NASUWT members, with Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) union members striking only on 11 January.
Ambulance workers
Ambulance worker strikes are to go ahead after Unison said the government could not agree to a pay deal. The union said all ambulance employees would strike for for 24 hours on Wednesday 11 January and Monday 23 January. The five Unison services striking are:
- London Ambulance Service
- Yorkshire Ambulance Service
- North West Ambulance Service
- North East Ambulance Service
- South West Ambulance Service