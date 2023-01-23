Several sectors are striking throughout January

The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout January - with NHS staff, rail workers and teachers taking action.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

On 11 January it was announced 100,000 civil servants will stage a 24-hour strike in February in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. The union said it will be the largest civil service strike for years and signals a “significant escalation” of industrial action after a month of strikes by its members, including Border Force staff.

Today (23 January), Scottish teachers stagger their strike days into February, as ambulance workers strike and some Liverpool refuse workers walk out. Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when in the next couple months, and why certain unions are walking out.

Strike calendar for January. Credit: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

Ambulance workers

Ambulance worker strikes are to go ahead after Unison said the government could not agree to a pay deal. The union said all ambulance employees would strike for for 24 hours on Monday 23 January. They previously held a 24 hour strike on Wednesday 11 January. The five Unison services striking are:

London Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Teachers

Teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike on numerous days in January.

The EIS has organised 16 consecutive days of action starting from Monday 16 January, that will see teachers strike across Scotland in a staggered fashion.

Here is the full list of dates and locations:

Monday 23 January – East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway

Tuesday 24 January – Stirling and East Renfrewshire

Wednesday 25 January – South Ayrshire and Edinburgh

Thursday 26 January – Midlothian and West Dunbartonshire

Friday 27 January – Renfrewshire and Falkirk

Monday 30 January – Aberdeenshire and Scottish Borders

Tuesday 31 January – Highlands and West Lothian

Wednesday 1 February – Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen

Thursday 2 February – Dundee and Argyll and Bute

Friday 3 February – South Lanarkshire and Western Isles

Monday 6 February – Inverclyde and Shetland

Liverpool refuse workers and street cleaners (Unite union)

Liverpool Streetscene Services ltd (LSSL) refuse workers and street cleaners, who are members of Unite union, are set to strike from Monday 23 January until Saturday 28 January.

The trade union said more than 80 workers in refuse collection, street cleaning, and parks will walk out over a pay dispute.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members play a crucial role in keeping Liverpool clean and they deserve a fair days’ pay. LSSL and Liverpool council can’t sweep this issue under the carpet any longer.

“Our members at LSSL will be receiving Unite’s total support throughout this dispute.”

However, refuse workers and street cleaners in Liverpool represented by the GMB union, who make up the majority of the workforce, have accepted a 10% pay rise from the city council and will not be taking industrial action.

The agreement between GMB and the city council sees a 4% raise for the highest-paid staff and a 10.5% increase for the lowest-paid, plus an additional day of annual leave.

Bus strikes

Bus drivers at Abellio garages are striking for 11 days throughout January. This is expected to affect 59 routes, mainly in west and south London. They have already completed some of their industrial action, but the next dates are as follows:

Wednesday 25 January

Thursday 26 January

TfL said the daytime routes affected by strike action are:

3, 27, 5, 63, 68, 109, 130, 156, 195, 96, 201, 207, 267, 270, 278, 315, 322, 350, 367, 381, 407, 415, 427, 433, 464, 482, 490, 969, C10, E5, E7, E10, E11, H20, H25, H28, H26, P5, P13, R68, R70, S4, U5, U7, U9

The night routes to be affected are:

N3, N27, N63, N68, N109, N207, N381

The 24- hour routes to be affected are:

24, 111, 159, 285, 344, 345

Civil servants strike

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union announced that its members in 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on 1 February.

The stoppage will coincide with the TUC’s “protect the right to strike” day, which was announced in reaction to the government’s controversial legislation on minimum service levels during industrial action.

A further 33,000 PCS members working in five more departments, including HM Revenue & Customs, are re-balloting next week to join the union’s national strike action.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We warned the Government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen – and we’re as good as our word.”

Nursing strikes

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) walked out in December and January in a dispute over pay and patient safety, and will strike again on two further days in February.

The action will take place in England on 6 and 7 February.

You can find a list of all the trusts striking here.