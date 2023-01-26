Several sectors are striking throughout January

The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout January - with NHS staff, rail workers and teachers taking action.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

On 11 January it was announced 100,000 civil servants will stage a 24-hour strike in February in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. The union said it will be the largest civil service strike for years and signals a “significant escalation” of industrial action after a month of strikes by its members, including Border Force staff.

Today (26 January), Scottish teachers stagger their strike days into February, as some Liverpool refuse workers walk out. Bus drivers at Abellio London take action for their final day in January and pysiotherapists walk out over a pay dispute. In Northern Ireland, Unite Ambulance staff and health and social care workers are striking for the next 24 hours.

Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when in the next couple months, and why certain unions are walking out.

Strike calendar for January. Credit: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

Physiotherapists

Physiotherapists from the Charted Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) are to strike on 26 January and 9 February 2023.

Over 4,000 Physiotherapists employed by 30 NHS Trusts across England will strike over a pay dispute. All eight health boards in Wales have also secured a strike mandate.

Claire Sullivan, CSP director of employer relations and union services said: “We know taking strike action is an absolute last resort for CSP members, but NHS staff not only deserve better pay but also desperately need it during this cost of living crisis.

“This dispute will protect patient services both now and into the future, and it’s essential that the government comes up with an improved offer to avert further strikes and demonstrate they understand the scale of the problem.”

Teachers

Scotland

Teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike on numerous days in January and February.

The EIS has organised 16 consecutive days of action starting from Monday 16 January, that will see teachers strike across Scotland in a staggered fashion.

Here is the full list of dates and locations:

Thursday 26 January – Midlothian and West Dunbartonshire

Friday 27 January – Renfrewshire and Falkirk

Monday 30 January – Aberdeenshire and Scottish Borders

Tuesday 31 January – Highlands and West Lothian

Wednesday 1 February – Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen

Thursday 2 February – Dundee and Argyll and Bute

Friday 3 February – South Lanarkshire and Western Isles

Monday 6 February – Inverclyde and Shetland

England and Wales

More than 23,000 schools in England and Wales are expected to be affected after thousands of teachers are set to walk out after the National Education Union (NEU) organised a ballot of 300,000 members calling for a pay rise.

The strike days are:

Wednesday 1 February: all eligible members in England and Wales

Tuesday 14 February: all eligible members in England and Wales

Tuesday 28 February: all eligible members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions

Wednesday 1 March: all eligible members in the East Midlands, West Midlands, and Eastern regions

Thursday 2 March: all eligible members in London, South East and South West regions

Wednesday 15 March: all eligible members in England and Wales

Thursday 16 March: all eligible members in England and Wales

Ambulance workers

Ambulance worker strikes went ahead after Unison said the government could not agree to a pay deal. The union said all ambulance employees would strike for for 24 hours on Monday 23 January after previously walking out on Wednesday 11 January. The five Unison services that walked out are:

London Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

On 24 January, North West Ambulance Service workers with GMB are taking industrial action. Additionally, staff represented by Unite have planned to walk out in Northern Ireland on Thursday 26 January.

Health and Social care workers (Northern Ireland)

Health and social care workers in Northern Ireland are walking out for 24 hours in a dispute over pay.

Unite said 87% of its healthcare workers across Northern Ireland’s five trusts and the ambulance service voted to strike over the next two months.

Over 4,000 Unite health and social care workers will go on a 24-hour strike on 26 January, followed by two 48-hour strikes on 16-17 and 23-24 February.

Liverpool refuse workers and street cleaners (Unite union)

Liverpool Streetscene Services ltd (LSSL) refuse workers and street cleaners, who are members of Unite union, are set to strike from Monday 23 January until Saturday 28 January.

The trade union said more than 80 workers in refuse collection, street cleaning, and parks will walk out over a pay dispute.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members play a crucial role in keeping Liverpool clean and they deserve a fair days’ pay. LSSL and Liverpool council can’t sweep this issue under the carpet any longer.

“Our members at LSSL will be receiving Unite’s total support throughout this dispute.”

However, refuse workers and street cleaners in Liverpool represented by the GMB union, who make up the majority of the workforce, have accepted a 10% pay rise from the city council and will not be taking industrial action.

The agreement between GMB and the city council sees a 4% raise for the highest-paid staff and a 10.5% increase for the lowest-paid, plus an additional day of annual leave.

Bus strikes

Bus drivers at Abellio garages are striking for 11 days throughout January. This is expected to affect 59 routes, mainly in west and south London. They have already completed some of their industrial action, but the next dates are as follows:

Thursday 26 January

TfL said the daytime routes affected by strike action are:

3, 27, 5, 63, 68, 109, 130, 156, 195, 96, 201, 207, 267, 270, 278, 315, 322, 350, 367, 381, 407, 415, 427, 433, 464, 482, 490, 969, C10, E5, E7, E10, E11, H20, H25, H28, H26, P5, P13, R68, R70, S4, U5, U7, U9

The night routes to be affected are:

N3, N27, N63, N68, N109, N207, N381

The 24- hour routes to be affected are:

24, 111, 159, 285, 344, 345

Civil servants strike

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union announced that its members in 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on 1 February.

The stoppage will coincide with the TUC’s “protect the right to strike” day, which was announced in reaction to the government’s controversial legislation on minimum service levels during industrial action.

A further 33,000 PCS members working in five more departments, including HM Revenue & Customs, are re-balloting next week to join the union’s national strike action.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We warned the Government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen – and we’re as good as our word.”

University Staff

Staff from the University College Union are set to walk out on 1 February 2023.

