The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout January - with NHS staff, rail workers and teachers taking action.
This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On 11 January it was announced 100,000 civil servants will stage a 24-hour strike in February in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. The union said it will be the largest civil service strike for years and signals a “significant escalation” of industrial action after a month of strikes by its members, including Border Force staff.
Today (30 January), Scottish teachers stagger their strike days into February. Wednesday (1 February) will see a range of sectors striking such as civil servants, teachers, security guards and rail workers. The UK is also preparing for possibly the biggest walkout in NHS history on 6 February.
Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when in the next couple months, and why certain unions are walking out.
Teachers
Scotland
Teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike on numerous days in January and February.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The EIS has organised 16 consecutive days of action starting from Monday 16 January, that will see teachers strike across Scotland in a staggered fashion.
Here is the full list of dates and locations:
- Thursday 26 January – Midlothian and West Dunbartonshire
- Friday 27 January – Renfrewshire and Falkirk
- Monday 30 January – Aberdeenshire and Scottish Borders
- Tuesday 31 January – Highlands and West Lothian
- Wednesday 1 February – Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen
- Thursday 2 February – Dundee and Argyll and Bute
- Friday 3 February – South Lanarkshire and Western Isles
- Monday 6 February – Inverclyde and Shetland
England and Wales
More than 23,000 schools in England and Wales are expected to be affected after thousands of teachers are set to walk out after the National Education Union (NEU) organised a ballot of 300,000 members calling for a pay rise.
The strike days are:
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Wednesday 1 February: all eligible members in England and Wales
- Tuesday 14 February: all eligible members in England and Wales
- Tuesday 28 February: all eligible members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions
- Wednesday 1 March: all eligible members in the East Midlands, West Midlands, and Eastern regions
- Thursday 2 March: all eligible members in London, South East and South West regions
- Wednesday 15 March: all eligible members in England and Wales
- Thursday 16 March: all eligible members in England and Wales
Civil servants strike
The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union announced that its members in 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on 1 February.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The stoppage will coincide with the TUC’s “protect the right to strike” day, which was announced in reaction to the government’s controversial legislation on minimum service levels during industrial action.
A further 33,000 PCS members working in five more departments, including HM Revenue & Customs, are re-balloting next week to join the union’s national strike action.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We warned the Government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen – and we’re as good as our word.”
University Staff
Staff from the University College Union are set to walk out on 1 February 2023. Over 70,000 staff at 150 universities will strike over pay, pensions and working conditions.
Security guard strikes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Members of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) union working for contractors at University College London (UCL) are campaigning for a wage rate of £15 an hour.
Rail Strikes
Train drivers are striking nationally on Wednesday 1 February and Friday 3 February after their union, Aslef, rejected a pay offer. This is likely to affect numerous train companies across Britain with the following affected:
- Avanti West Coast
- Chiltern Railways
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands Railway
- Great Western Railway
- Greater Anglia
- GTR Great Northern Thameslink
- London North Eastern Railway
- Northern Trains
- Southeastern
- Southern/Gatwick Express
- South Western Railway (depot drivers only)
- SWR Island Line
- TransPennine Express
- West Midlands Trains
Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway and LNER will be running an amended service.