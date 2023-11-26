The incident happened on Friday at 5:30pm as police call for witnesses

A man has been detained over the death of a girl following an alleged hit-and-run in Surrey, after two cars crashed on Friday 24 November.

The incident, which saw a white Tesla and a black Vauxhall Astra crash, happened around 5:25pm between Chapel Hill and Wrotham Hill in Dunsfold Village, close to the town of Godalming.

The girl, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced as dead, Surrey Police have said. The child's family are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

The suspect, aged 20, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, leaving the scene of a road traffic collision and driving without a valid licence, and then was later further arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, while uninsured and without a licence. He remains in police custody.