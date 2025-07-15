Two men who cut down the iconic Sycamore Gap tree have been jailed for four years and three months each.

Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, were sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday after being convicted in May of criminal damage to the much-loved tree and to Hadrian’s Wall, where the tree once stood. The damage occurred in September 2023, when the pair carried out what prosecutors called a “moronic mission” to destroy the landmark.

The Sycamore Gap tree, which stood for over a century in a dramatic dip along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was felled during the night in an incident that was both deliberate and planned, according to the court.

Mrs Justice Lambert told the court she was satisfied that Carruthers used a chainsaw to bring the tree down, while Graham drove them to the site, filmed the destruction, and later sent the video to Carruthers. Both were held equally responsible for the damage.

The men, once friends, travelled over 40 minutes from Cumbria, crossing pitch-black moorland in stormy conditions to reach the tree. Prosecutor Richard Wright KC said: “This was an expedition which required significant planning… The felling was carried out in a deliberate, professional way.”

He told the court the pair had taken a wedge from the felled tree as a trophy and later reveled in media coverage of the destruction, sharing messages the next day about the story going “wild” and “viral.” They also followed the investigation closely, knowing others - including a young boy - had initially been arrested while they evaded responsibility.

Sycamore Gap and Robin Hood's tree on Hadrians Wall on a sunny day in Northumbria

The tree’s fall also damaged a section of Hadrian’s Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The maximum sentence for criminal damage is 10 years, and the court noted aggravating factors including the heritage status of the site and the emotional impact on the public.

In a victim impact statement, Andrew Poad, a National Trust manager, said: “This iconic tree can never be replaced… It was totemic.” He added, “An overwhelming sense of loss and confusion was felt across the world.”

One member of the public wrote: “My husband proposed to me at Sycamore Gap under its leafy shelter… I’m so glad we got to share such a beautiful and special spot with (our children) before it was gone.”

Carruthers’ lawyer, Andrew Gurney, said his client had finally admitted to the act and “wishes to cleanse his conscience,” describing it as “no more than drunken stupidity.” “He felled that tree and it is something he will regret for the rest of his life,” Gurney said.

Chris Knox, representing Graham, said his client was a “troubled man” who had worked to establish a legitimate business, which has since been attacked, along with his home, since his arrest. He maintained that Carruthers had a fascination with the tree and had expressed a desire to cut it down.

Carruthers, meanwhile, dismissed the widespread upset, telling the court: “It was just a tree.”

Detective Inspector Calum Meikle, who led the investigation, said the motive behind the act remains unclear. “That is possibly the element of this entire case that is most frustrating to everybody… and it potentially is the one question that will never be truly known,” he said.

The National Trust, which owned the tree, has since begun growing seedlings from it, which will be distributed to good causes. “We remain committed to working with partners to secure stronger protections for these irreplaceable natural treasures,” a spokesperson said.

A representative from Northumberland National Park Authority added: “Whilst today marks the end of the judicial process, work alongside our partners will continue… as we focus on reflecting public feeling about the tree and its cultural significance.”