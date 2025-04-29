Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men deliberately chopped down the famous Sycamore Gap tree in an act of "mindless vandalism" they filmed on a mobile phone, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court has heard.

Daniel Graham, 39, of Millbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, are accused of using a chainsaw to fell the iconic Northumberland landmark in what prosecutors described as a "moronic mission." Both men deny two counts of criminal damage.

Opening the prosecution case, Richard Wright KC told the court the men showed a "determined, deliberate approach" to cutting down the tree, which stood beside Hadrian’s Wall for more than 100 years. “Though the tree had grown for over 100 years, the act of irreparably damaging it was the work of a matter of minutes," he said. "Having completed their moronic mission, the pair got back into the Range Rover, and travelled back towards Carlisle."

The incident took place late on September 27, 2023, when the pair drove to the Sycamore Gap from Carlisle in Graham’s Range Rover. Prosecutors said one of the men cut into the trunk while the other filmed the act on Graham’s phone. “The prosecution say that two men are responsible for that mindless vandalism – the defendants, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers," Mr Wright said.

The two are jointly charged with causing £622,191 worth of damage to the tree and £1,144 to Hadrian’s Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Both the tree and the wall belong to the National Trust.

Describing the significance of the site, Mr Wright said: “Over many years the tree, and its situation, became a famous site, reproduced countless times in photographs, feature films, and art.”

Photographs and two videos recovered from Graham’s mobile phone allegedly show a piece of wood next to a chainsaw in the boot of his vehicle. A forensic botanist found “very strong evidence” that the wood came from the Sycamore Gap tree. Mr Wright suggested the piece was "perhaps a trophy taken from the scene to remind them of their actions, actions that they appear to have been revelling in."

The trial date for two men accused of felling the world famous Sycamore Gap tree has been set. | Getty Images

After news of the felling broke, the pair allegedly exchanged social media messages. Mr Wright told the jury: "When on Thursday morning the felled tree was discovered and global media began reporting the news, Carruthers and Graham shared social media posts about it with each other, Graham saying to Carruthers, ‘here we go’."

The court heard that the next day, Carruthers sent Graham a Facebook post from a man called Kevin Hartness which read, “Some weak people that walk this earth disgusting behaviour.” Graham responded with a voice note: “That Kevin Hartness comment. Weak … f****** weak? Does he realise how heavy shit is?” Carruthers replied: “I’d like to see Kevin Hartness launch an operation like we did last night … I don’t think he’s got the minerals.”

Mr Wright said these messages were “the clearest confirmation, in their own voices, that Carruthers and Graham were both responsible for the deliberate felling of the tree and the subsequent damage to Hadrian’s Wall.”

The prosecution also noted that both defendants had relevant experience where Graham runs a groundwork company, and Carruthers said he worked in property maintenance and mechanics. A chainsaw blade and cover were found at Graham’s home and a chainsaw at Carruthers’, but Mr Wright said it could not be proven these were the tools used. "The chainsaw used to fell the tree has been hidden and it simply has not been found," he added.

A walker last photographed the Sycamore Gap tree still standing around 5.20pm on September 27 as a storm approached. Police received the first report of the tree being felled at 9.46am the next morning.

Prosecutors said silver spray paint marks were found on the tree, suggesting the men carefully planned how it would fall. Mr Wright explained that the wedge cut from the tree, which helped direct its fall, has never been recovered. The prosecution suggested it may have been taken as "some sort of trophy or reminder of this senseless act."

Mr Wright concluded: “The simple point is that these are men with knowledge of how to fell a tree of this size, had access to a wide variety of equipment and the relevant equipment, worked together to carry out tree felling and had a close friendship at the time.”

The trial continues.