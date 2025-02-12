New research has revealed the most underrated US cities for your next American adventure.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travellers are now moving away from single-destination trips, opting for multiple stops instead, offering unique themed experiences. With this in mind, the Journeyscape team has pulled together some of the best secret spots to visit in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, ensuring you have the trip of a lifetime.

Journeyscape says: “Whether you want to sample the delicious cuisine, hike through one of the stunning parks, or listen to some of the world’s best live music, the Deep South has so much to offer. However, the Southern states also have plenty of lesser-known attractions, offering a truly memorable experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the most underrated US cities and their hidden gems.

The Lost Sea in Tennessee. (Photo: Manan Choksi/Facebook) | Manan Choksi/Facebook

Alabama

Alabama is a great place for history lovers to visit. The state played a major role in the American Civil Rights Movement and one of its most popular attractions is Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Here are some of the state’s less well-known attractions:

Avondale Bar & Tap Room, Auburn: Located in Auburn, Avondale Bar & Tap Room is the perfect secret spot to enjoy a drink. In its 20 Tripadvisor reviews, many people recommend the bar for its delicious cocktails.

Aliceville Museum, Aliceville: If you’re interested in history, the Aliceville Museum is a lesser-known spot to visit. Starting in the 1980s in a single room in the Aliceville Public Library, the museum now boasts four extensive exhibits, including the U.S.’s largest collection of WWII prisoner-of-war artefacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Reed Books, Birmingham: Book lovers should add Jim Reed Books to their list of must-visit Alabama attractions. The store, owned by the popular inspirational columnist and author Jim Reed, is filled with literary treasures, ranging from rare first editions and out-of-print classics to vintage magazines and historical newspapers.

Louisiana

Louisiana is a melting pot of different cultures, including American, French and African. One of the things that the state is most famous for is the French Quarter in the city of New Orleans. Here, you can view stunning colonial architecture, watch skilled street performers, marvel at local landmarks, and listen to amazing live music.

Louisiana Military Museum, Ruston: The Louisiana Military Museum in Ruston is a great secret spot for history fans. Three areas are available for visitors, featuring various items from WWII, the Civil War, and the Spanish-American War.

Le Musee de f.p.c, New Orleans: Le Musee de f.p.c is one of the few museums in the U.S. dedicated to telling the story of free people of colour. The residence and its vicinity were originally part of the Domingo Fleitas plantation. Now, guests can admire an extensive collection of documents, paintings, and decorative arts made by those of African descent in New Orleans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Heritage Air Foundation, Tallulah: Aviation lovers should add the Southern Heritage Air Foundation to their must-visit list in Louisiana. The museum spans over 11,000 sq. ft. and is home to various aviation-related artefacts. Multiple displays honour local and regional veterans.

Toldeo Bend State Park: If you’re a nature lover, then Toledo Bend State Park is the perfect place to visit in Louisiana. The park offers stunning scenic views of the waterfront and its nearby islands, and there is a 3,000-foot surfaced nature trail that you can use to explore the area. You can also partake in multiple outdoor activities, such as hiking and cycling.

Mississippi

Mississippi has a huge music scene and is often considered to be the birthplace of blues music. Of course, the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ himself, Elvis Presley, was born in the city of Tupelo and you can visit a museum full of artifacts from his childhood. The Delta Blues Museum located in Clarksdale presents the history of the blues through photographs, written words and instruments.

Red Bluff, Foxworth: Anyone who loves to admire natural beauty should visit Red Bluff. Located in the town of Foxworth, the bluff was formed after the erosion of the west bank of the Pearl River. From the bluff, views of the Pearl River Basin and the eastern portion of the city of Colombia can be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hops and Growlers, Ocean Springs: If you love to experience a location by sampling the local beers, then Hops and Growlers is the perfect place to visit. The brewpub in Ocean Springs has an extensive list of beers to choose from, including stouts, pilsners, and IPAs. This means there’s something for everyone, depending on your personal preference.

Cypress Swamp: Cypress Swamp is the ideal place to visit if you’re a fan of both history and nature. The location was once home to the Pearl River, before it changed course. The hiking trail weaves through an abandoned river channel adorned with various types of trees, such as willow, sycamore, red maple and of course, bald cypress.

Tennessee

The state of Tennessee is also incredibly famous for its music scene. The performance show that made country music so popular, The Grand Ole Opry, is listed as Nashville’s number one attraction. You can also visit Graceland in the city of Memphis, which is better known as Elvis Presley’s former home.

Picker’s Creek Winery, Lewisburg: Picker’s Creek Winery is the perfect secret spot for wine connoisseurs. Located in Lewisburg, the vineyard is owned by Phil and Lydia Butler George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colditz Cove State Natural Area, Dandridge: Nature lovers visiting Tennessee should experience the beautiful scenery at Colditz Cove State Natural Area. The 165-acre cove is full of lush greenery, high cliffs, and wildlife, like the Black Mountain dusky salamander and the woodland jumping mouse.

The Lost Sea: Listed as ‘America’s Largest Underground Lake’ in the Guiness Book of World Records, The Lost Sea is a must-visit attraction. Located inside Craighead Caverns, tours around The Lost Sea provide the perfect opportunity to marvel at rare rock formations, sloping pathways and immense cavern rooms.