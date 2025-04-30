Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sound of a chainsaw cutting through wood can be heard in mobile phone footage shown to jurors at Newcastle Crown Court, as prosecutors allege two men deliberately felled the iconic Sycamore Gap tree during the night.

The video, lasting two minutes and 41 seconds, was found on the iPhone of Daniel Graham, 39, and played in court on the second day of his trial alongside co-defendant Adam Carruthers, 32. Both men deny two counts of criminal damage, one relating to the tree and the other to Hadrian’s Wall, which prosecutors say were targeted in a calculated act carried out in complete darkness during Storm Agnes on September 28, 2023.

Police analyst Amy Sutherland, who examined Graham’s phone, told the court: “It was in darkness, but sounds of a chainsaw could be heard.” She confirmed the video was found in the downloads folder of Graham’s phone, retrieved from his jacket, and that GPS data from the video confirmed it was filmed at Sycamore Gap.

Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, said the video had been digitally enhanced by police but remained “extremely dark”. “What prosecutors say is the ‘unmistakable sound of a chainsaw’ can be heard,” he told the jury.

He described how the footage “moves around and zooms in and out as the recording continues.” “About halfway through the video, the chainsaw quiets, and someone removes a wedge from the tree, before the machine starts up again and the sycamore falls.”

Mr Wright added: “It will be a matter for you what you think this video shows. The prosecution suggest that the video was taken by someone holding the phone in their hand.”

The footage was recorded in real time at 12.32am on September 28, the court heard. Prosecutors allege that Graham and Carruthers travelled to the remote location under cover of darkness, equipped with a chainsaw, and intentionally felled the world-famous tree, which subsequently crashed down onto a section of Hadrian’s Wall — a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The damage was estimated at £622,191 for the tree and £1,144 to the wall.

The Sycamore Gap tree, believed to have been planted in the 1800s, held special significance for many. In a statement read to court, Tony Wilmott, a senior archaeologist with Historic England, said: “Its unmistakable profile has been repeated in many media and because of this it has become totemic. It has become a place of marriage proposals, family visits and even the location of ashes to be spread. The place is much loved by many thousands of people.”

The tree became internationally recognised after appearing in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves starring Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman.

Lee McFarlane, an archaeologist and inspector for Historic England, said in a statement that Hadrian’s Wall was designated a World Heritage Site in 1987: “Hadrian’s Wall marks one of the frontiers of the Roman empire and the importance of the surviving remains has been recognised through (the Unesco designation).”

She added that some of the wall’s stones were damaged when the tree fell: “It was fortunate the tree was still in full leaf,” she said, explaining the crown appeared to act as a “cushion,” softening what could have been “catastrophic” damage.

PC Peter Borini, who responded to the scene after the incident was widely shared on social media, said in a statement that rangers were “visibly upset” upon arrival. He cordoned off the site and collected sawdust and bark samples but was unable to locate a wedge cut from the tree — a crucial part of the felling process.

Ian Everard of the Forestry Commission stated that the “hinge and wedge” technique had been used to guide the direction of the fall, suggesting a level of skill in tree felling.

Andrew Poad, general manager of the National Trust, confirmed in a statement that neither the tree nor the wall had been authorised for removal or alteration. He said the Sycamore Gap tree was believed to have been planted by former landowner John Clayton and that the Trust had owned the site since 1942.

The trial continues.