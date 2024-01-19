More than 3,000 jobs will be cut after Tata Steel announced the port Talbot closures

Tata Steel has confirmed reports that it is set to close blast furnaces at its plant in Port Talbot in South Wales, with more than 3,000 jobs set to be cut.

In a statement, Tata said: “Tata Steel today announced it will commence statutory consultation as part of its plan to transform and restructure its UK business. This plan is intended to reverse more than a decade of losses and transition from the legacy blast furnaces to a more sustainable, green steel business.

“The transformation would secure most of Tata Steel UK’s existing product capability and maintain the country’s self-sufficiency in steelmaking, while also reducing Tata Steel UK’s CO2 emissions by five million tonnes per year and overall UK country emissions by about 1.5%.”

The UK government has committed to protecting the local economy of Port Talbot, which heavily relies on the industry. A spokesperson for the government said: “We are determined to secure a sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel sector, which is why we have committed £500 million of UK Government support that will transform the site and protect thousands of jobs – both in Port Talbot and throughout the supply chain."

The move has been criticised by trade union Unite, with general secretary Sharon Graham labelling the move "industrial vandalism on a grand scale". She said: “Unite is ready to use everything in its armoury to defend steel workers and our steel industry.

“We have detailed research demonstrating how and why Tata should be expanding UK steel production in line with growing demand, not slashing its workforce. We have secured funding from a future Labour government that could do this."

Vaughan Gething, the Welsh government’s Minister for Economy, said: “Steel is one of the most important materials in any modern economy and Wales and the rest of the UK are better off and more secure with significant, sovereign steelmaking capabilities. The scale of the operation at Port Talbot brings together a vibrant mix of cutting-edge skills and specialisms that ought to be understood, promoted and respected at every level of government."