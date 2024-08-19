Teenager with a “heart of gold” died in horror crash after secretly buying motorbike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mother of a teenager who made a “stupid mistake” and “paid for it with his life" is speaking out in the hope of warning young people about road safety.

A teenager with a “heart of gold” died in crash after secretly buying a motorbike. His grieving mother has now revealed the last words she ever spoke to him were 'please be safe'.

Claire Leigh, 41, had no idea that her 16-year-old son, Mckenna, had purchased a previously stolen Honda 125 for £180. His parents had previously denied him a bike after the teen refused to do a compulsory basic training course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unknown to his parents, Mckenna and a friend secretly purchased a bike in September 2022, storing it in woods near the family home in Denton, Greater Manchester. Two weeks later, while riding it in the town, without a helmet, Mckenna collided with a Vauxhall Vivaro van and died. Mckenna suffered cardiac arrest and serious abdominal injuries.

His devastated family hope that their son's tragic passing will act as a warning to others. Mum-of-two Claire said: "Mckenna was a typical teenage boy and was obsessed with bikes. Ever since he was little, all he wanted to do was be out on his bike.

Grieving mother, Claire Leigh, said her son Mckenna mad one mistake which he paid for with his life | Claire Leigh / SWNS

"He was a cheeky lad but had a heart of gold and would always do as he was told. We had no idea that he'd bought a bike - if we had we wouldn't have let him out the house.

"We'd done all we could as his parents to keep him safe, but we couldn't stop him from going behind our backs. He was a teenage boy that made a stupid mistake. And he paid for it with his life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenna, who has siblings, Talucia, 13 and Charlie, 19, had always been "funny and caring" before his death. He was studying joinery in college and was working hard in his part time job as a joiner.

A grieving mum is speaking out after he son, Mckenna Leigh's death in horror crash | Claire Leigh / SWNS

On the day of his death, September 17, 2022, Mckenna left home around 11.15am on his sister Talucia's push bike. Shortly after, he swapped the bicycle for the hidden motorbike, and picked up a friend outside McDonald's, at Crownpoint, Denton.

Just minutes later Mckenna was overtaking slow moving traffic, when he was struck by the van. Claire said: "The driver of the van was not prosecuted - if anything I feel sorry for him. It was a tragic accident, which has ruined not only our lives, but his as well.

"Before he left that day, I said to him 'please be safe'. I never expected that to be the last thing I'd ever say to him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Mckenna's death, his family, including dad, Darren Smith, 36, a crane driver, hope to speak about road safety in schools in the future. Claire said: "Mckenna was an amazing boy, and we miss him every day.

"I really hope that Mckenna's story can act as a warning to other young people. Road safety needs to be taken seriously, and you should only ever drive a bike or car if you have a licence.

"Mckenna had his whole life ahead of him, and a dark secret and stupid decision took him away from us."