The two motorcyclists who were killed alongside a family of four in a horror crash in West Yorkshire have been named.

Christopher Barton, aged 56 and wife Janine Barton, 48 were the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday afternoon (July 21).

Paying tribute, their son described the couple, who had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else.”

The other four victims were officially named by police as Shannen Morgan, 30, Shane Roller, 33 and their two children Lillie, aged nine, and Rubie, aged four - leaving their 11-year-old daughter who was not thought to be in the car at the time of the crash, orphaned.

Footage of the aftermath showed a burnt-out car surrounded by a significant police presence on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley. It is believed that the Ford Focus caught fire after colliding with a motorbike. Images from the scene reveal the mangled wreckage of the vehicle lying at the roadside, with debris, likely from the motorbike, scattered across the middle of the road.

The road was closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain closed for some time as the investigation continues.

Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives. Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

