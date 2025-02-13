Debt-riddled Thames Water has apologised to customers as thousands are left without water.

Multiple South London postcodes are still experiencing significant water supply issues following a major pipe burst. The incident began early on Wednesday (12 February) and is still continuing this morning (Thursday 13 February).

The affected areas include SE19, SE20, SE23, SE26, SE27, and SW16, encompassing Crystal Palace, Sydenham, and surrounding neighbourhoods. Engineers are working to address the burst pipe while simultaneously dealing with a separate leak at the Crystal Palace pumping station. The water company has implemented emergency measures, redirecting water through alternative pipelines to maintain service to as many households as possible.

Residents in the affected areas are reporting either a complete loss of water supply or significantly reduced pressure, with the issue particularly noticeable during peak usage times. A bottled water station was set up for the affected area at Sainsbury’s Southend Lane, SE26 4PU, at approximately 3pm on Wednesday.

However, it was closed shortly before 6pm to replenish supplies, with Thames Water confirming around 8pm that the station would remain closed for the rest of the evening due to 'security incidents'. It will be open again from 9am today.

Thames Water said: “We’re sorry to customers in the Crystal Palace area who have no water or lower pressure than normal due to a burst pipe. Our engineers are working to fix the damaged pipe, and in the interim, are re-routing water to those in the affected area, so most people should see their water supply returning, though pressure may be lower than normal, especially in taller buildings.

“As your water returns, you may notice your water is cloudy or has bubbles in it, this is due to air trapped in the pipes and is still safe to drink. If you don’t have any water, you can collect bottled water from our bottled water station located at Sainsburys Southend Lane, SE26 4PU which is now open.”

It adds: “We have been proactively contacting everyone in the affected area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, so we can make sure we give them the help and support they need. We are also working to make sure schools and hospitals in the area have adequate alternative water supplies.”