An "alarmingly high" level of the E.coli bacteria has been found in the section of the River Thames which is to be used for the Henley Royal Regatta.

Henley and Marlow River Action Group tested the water 27 times between 23 May and 25 June, finding an average of 1,213 E.coli colony forming units (CFUs) per 100ml of water, making it unsafe for swimming. Anything higher than 900 CFUs per 100ml fails the Environment Agency's inland bathing water quality standards, meaning that it is dangerous to swim in.

The regatta has taken place along the waterway since 1839, and the first of around 400 races are set to take place on Tuesday (2 July). River Action Group said the highest figure, recorded on 19 June, was 25,000 CFU, more than 27 times the acceptable limit and it was not included in their report. The second highest reading reached 8,001 on 16 June.

River Action added that almost half (47%) of its measurements taken in Fawley Meadows, where effluent from the Henley sewage treatment works enters the river and where racegoers can hire hospitality chalets to watch the races, were above 900 CFU/100 ml. River Action says that the testing locations suggest that the source of pollution is from Thames Water discharging treated effluent containing bacteria and untreated sewage directly into the river and its tributaries.

CEO of River Action James Wallace said: “It is shocking that we have had to issue health advice to the competitors of the Henley Royal Regatta. Thank goodness the organisers are showing a duty of care to the rowers by issuing guidance that will help to keep competitors safe.

“Clearly, rower and river user health is a priority. We applaud them for their actions and hope everyone competing in the Regatta stays healthy.”

Mr Wallace blamed Thames Water for the river pollution. He added: “The river pollution is most likely the fault of Thames Water. On behalf of rowers and Thames communities, we demand that they stop this deluge of raw sewage, which threatens river users with serious sickness and the river's biodiversity. This is a health emergency.”

Thames Water, the water company responsible for sewage along the Henley stretch of the Thames, says its monitoring has found E.coli levels in the Henley area at a level the Environment Agency would deem as "good" when the conditions are dry and said spikes only occurred on four days in May and June after rainfall. A Thames Water spokesperson said: "What these laboratory tested results show so far is that E.coli levels in the Henley stretch of the Thames are consistently achieving levels the Environment Agency would deem as 'Good' for bathing waters, during dry conditions.