The Big Help Out encourages people to take part in volunteering in their community

People across the UK are being encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles as part of King Charles’ coronation celebrations.

New opportunities hosted by more than 1,500 charities have today (20 March) been made available via The Big Help Out app, including options to help with elderly, the environment, support animal welfare and work within local communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative is a formal part of the King’s coronation and aims to encourage people to either lend a helping hand on the 8 May bank holiday or arrange another opportunity to volunteer their time or skills. The Big Help Out app can be searched by postcode, the type of activity needed or the organisations involved.

The Big Help Out encourages people to take part in volunteering in their community (Photo: PA)

The project aims to raise awareness of volunteering opportunities throughout the UK and was devised by leading charities, including the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and Guide Dogs. It is hoped that the app will help to inspire a new generation of volunteers throughout Charles’s reign.

Stuart Andrew, the minister for ceremonial events, including the coronation, said: “The Big Help Out will shine a spotlight on the power of volunteering to help our communities. It is a tribute to His Majesty the King’s lifetime of public service and a wonderful way to begin this new age. I encourage everyone to get involved to celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort.”

The Big Help Out on Monday 8 May has been set aside for volunteering and will see thousands of people volunteer to support the causes that matter the most to them, and will pay tribute to the King’s lifetime of public service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love Island star Faye Winter, Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Deborah Meaden and Paralympian swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds are are among the celebrities promoting The Big Help Out.

Ms Simmonds, who is a volunteer and ambassador for the Scouts, said: “Volunteering is central to our national story – from families taking in refugees from Ukraine to volunteers running Scout groups and even just people looking in on a neighbour when times are tough. Today, we’re launching The Big Help Out app – it’s your one stop shop for hundreds of thousands of volunteering opportunities across the country.”

Ms Meaden added: “I know a good idea when I see it and the Big Help Out is one. That’s why everyone is joining in. Charities, businesses and now the public can get involved too,” she added.

Ms Winter, who is a volunteer with Guide Dogs, said being a fosterer for Guide Dogs is “so rewarding” and helps to support a “fantastic cause”. She added: “I would recommend volunteering to anyone who is able to donate some of their time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement