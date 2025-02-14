Three men have been stabbed after a “large fight” on a busy road in London.

The Broadway in Stratford remains taped off this morning (February 14) after the triple stabbing shortly before 4am. Four men were found with injuries, and all required hospital treatment.

A group of the men, aged 22, 32 and 36, were believed to have stab wounds, but their injuries are said to be non-life threatening and non-life changing. A fourth man, 26, had a jaw injury, but he is also in a non-life threatening and non-life changing condition.

One arrest has been made and urgent enquiries are ongoing. The road is closed both ways between A118 Great Eastern Road (Stratford Bus Station) and A112 Tramway Avenue.

Dozens of bus services in the area are being rerouted due to the road closure in place. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 4am on Friday. (February 14) police were called to The Broadway, Stratford, following reports of a large group fighting. Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service.

“A fourth man – aged 26 – was believed to have an injury to his jaw. His condition has also been assessed as non-life threatening and non-life changing. One arrest has been made, and further urgent enquiries are ongoing. Road closures and diversions remain in place.” Anyone with information is urged to call 101, or message @MetCC on X, providing the reference 770/14FEB.