Construction of what would be the UK's largest Christian monument will begin this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer will be built between the M6 and M42 near Coleshill, Warwickshire, and will be about 51m (167ft) tall, and is in the form of a Mobius strip. It will contain about one million bricks, project leaders said, with each representing a story of Jesus answering someone's prayer.

A ground-breaking ceremony signalling the start of construction will take place on Wednesday and the structure is scheduled to be completed by 2028. A groundbreaking ceremony ahead of it construction will take place on Wednesday, November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leicester City FC chaplain Richard Gamble, who has led the project, said: "I am delighted we are creating a monument that will share a million stories of hope and that people will be able to discover Jesus, who listens to and answers prayer."

Construction of what would be the UK's largest Christian monument will begin this week. (Photo: Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer/Facebook) | Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer/Facebook

The Eternal Wall charity said the structure would be visible to motorway drivers, HS2 passengers and people landing at Birmingham Airport. It is hoped the site, which will also include 10 acres of green space and a visitor centre, will attract 250,000 annual visitors.

The charity said it was continuing to fundraise for a further £5.7m to make the site fully operational. The monument is set to be twice the size of the Angel of the North - a structure located in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear.