An iconic celebrity hotspot in central London has been forced to close it was claimed that the business is associated with “serious crime”.

The Groucho Club, located on Dean Street in Soho, has been a mainstay haunt for celebrities and notable people since it opened in 1985. However, bosses have now found themselves in hot water after the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into a “serious crime” which “may have taken place” at the Soho club.

Westminster City Council has launched a review of The Groucho Club’s licence, which has now been suspended. The Groucho Club said in a statement: “We have received an application to review our licence which we take very seriously.

“As a consequence, the club’s licence has been suspended by agreement with Westminster City Council, and we have made the decision to close the club pending a full hearing before Christmas.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The suspension will take effect immediately and follows an application made by the Metropolitan Police Service on the grounds that the venue had breached its licensing conditions and had been the scene of a recent serious criminal offence.

“The investigation into that offence is ongoing and as a result, there is a limit to the detail that can be provided. Today’s hearing was held in private for the same reason. Further details will be released when possible.”

A hearing took place behind closed doors on Tuesday (November 26) where the council heard that police have alleged that The Groucho Club was “associated with serious crime or serious disorder or both”. Club bosses have until December 9 to make representation, with the council due to fold a final meeting on the future of the establishment on this date.

A council spokesperson said: “Following a request from the Metropolitan Police and with the agreement of the operator, the council’s licensing sub-committee has decided to suspend the Groucho Club’s licence with immediate effect on the basis that the premises is associated with serious crime.

“This decision follows reports that a serious crime may have taken place at the premises in circumstances linked to a breach in the premises licencing conditions. The allegations are subject to an ongoing police investigation and we cannot comment further at this stage.”

Who are some of The Groucho Club’s famous members?

The membership-only private club has boasted stars such as Lily Allen and Cara Delevingne as members throughout its almost-four decade tenure. Other notable members have included actress Rachel Weiss, Stephen Fry and Sienna Miller.

The club hit its peak during the Britpop era in the 1990s, with Oasis member Noel Gallagher and Blur drummer Alex James frequenting The Groucho club during the height of their careers. More recently, Harry Styles was noted as a member, celebrating his 19th birthday at the club in 2013.

The Grouch Club features three bars, two restaurants and an enclosed terrace and can even be a home away from home for its A-list members, with 17 bedrooms available and four event rooms.