Three people have been killed and another person has been critically injured in a road traffic incident in north London.

Met Police officers were called to Staples Corner retail park near Brent Cross shopping centre on Sunday night (April 14) at around 11.26pm after receiving a report of a road traffic incident involving one car. Emergency services, including London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, found five people at the scene.

Of the five people, who are all believed to be men in their 20s, three were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. One of these two men have been described as being in a “critical condition” while the other’s injuries has been assessed as “not life-threatening”.

Inspector William Mcdonald, one of the officers responsible for policing Barnet, said: “Emergency services responded last night to what seems to have been a terrible accident. An urgent police investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances, led by detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“Officers are in the process of informing the families of the five young people. The families will be supported by specialist officers. I send them my sincere condolences.”