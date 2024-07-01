Three military horses 'safely' recovered after bolting through central London

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three military horses have been “swiftly and safely” recovered after running through central London on Monday morning (July 1).

The incident occurred when six horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were performing a routine exercise under the supervision of five soldiers.

The lead horse, which was being led rather than ridden, became loose after being spooked by a London bus. This caused two riders to be unseated, resulting in their horses also becoming loose. The horses bolted from Seville Street to South Eaton Place, where one horse was recovered. Two other horses continued to Vauxhall Bridge via Belgrave Road before being stopped.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that all the horses were collected and returned to Hyde Park Barracks by 9.55am. According to the Ministry, none of these three horses were involved in the previous bolting incident on April 24.

An Army spokesperson stated: “We can confirm that whilst exercising this morning, three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment became loose from their riders. They were swiftly and safely recovered.

“One horse received minor injuries, but no further treatment is required and there were no injuries to the soldiers involved.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson added: “We’re aware that a number of horses were loose in central London and worked with the Army to locate them. We’re pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for. We are continuing to liaise with the Army.”

