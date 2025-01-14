Tom Kitchin: Michelin-star chef to close Edinburgh restaurant Kora due to 'current economic climate'
The restaurant, based in the Bruntsfield area of the city, confirmed the news in a post on social media, stating that the decision had been taken due to the “current economic climate”. The update said: “ Thank you to everyone who has supported KORA over the years. We have made the very tough decision to wrap KORA up at the end of this month..”
Kitchin revealed that he plans to one day return to the Kora concept, adding: “We have every intention to bring the KORA concept back to Edinburgh one day, but there is no hiding that the current economic climate contribute to this difficult decision. We have no option but to exercise our lease break clause which is now due.”
The celebrated chef, 47, made history by becoming Scotland’s youngest ever Michelin star recipient when his Leith waterfront restaurant The Kitchin was awarded its first star in 2007. The Kitchin also remained Scotland’s only restaurant with five AA rosettes.
The chef also operates two other restaurants in the city - Scran & Scallie, and The Bonnie Badger. Kora was opened in July 2022 and received praise from the Michelin guide that remarked upon its “nature-to-plate ethos, offering simply presented, reimagined brasserie classics”. Kitchin confirmed that customers with unused gift vouchers will have have them honours at Kora’s sister restaurants.
