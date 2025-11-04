Far-right British activist Tommy Robinson has been cleared of a terror offense after he was tried for refusing to give police access to his phone.

The incident occurred during a border stop at the Channel Tunnel in July last year. District Judge Sam Goozee found Robinson, whose real name is Stephen-Yaxley Lennon, not guilty of failing to comply with counter-terrorism powers.

Goozee said: “I cannot put out of my mind that it was actually what you stood for and your political beliefs that acted for the principle reason for this stop.” He added that the police officer’s decision to stop Robinson was based on a “protected characteristic”, adding, “I cannot convict you.”

Speaking outside Westminster Magistrates Court, Robinson said that the judge “found that the police discriminated against me based on my political beliefs.” The activist added: “First of all, thank you. Elon Musk, thank you. If it wasn’t for Elon Musk … why did it take an American businessman to fight for our justice here and our fight against terrorism charges for journalists?”

Robinson has previously claimed that the X boss paid his court fees, which he on Tuesday said amounted to “nearly £100,000” for this trial. Musk’s team has not confirmed this claim, but the X owner addressed a British rally organized by Robinson in September. “You either fight back or you die,” Musk told the crowd.

Speaking about the request by police to give the PIN to his phone, Robinson claimed it showed the state was “trying to get my access to my work that I do and my investigations that I do as a journalist.”

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that officers demanded Robinson share the pin to his phone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act during a stop in July 2024. Robinson is said to have told officers that there was “journalistic material” on his device and refused. The Terrorism Act gives officers the power to stop someone passing through a U.K. port to assess “whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”