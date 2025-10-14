Political activist Tommy Robinson has had the date of his sentencing delayed after revealing plans to travel to Israel as a “guest of the government”.

A judge has told far-right activist Tommy Robinson he would “accommodate” his “current travel arrangements” after being informed he was planning to travel to Israel as a “guest of the government”. Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - is currently on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with failing to comply with counter-terrorism powers.

The 42-year-old was stopped at the Channel Tunnel in a silver Bentley carrying 13,000 euros in cash, in July 2024, after police officers had concerns about his demeanour, the court heard. The officers, who asked about his reasons for travelling, felt this met the selection criteria from the Code of Practice for observations of behaviour, patterns of travel through specific ports or in the wider vicinity that may be linked to terrorist activity or appear unusual of the intended destination and possible current, emerging, and future terrorist activity, prosecutor Jo Morris said. They also noted his notoriety as a political activist.

Robinson, who refused to give officers the pin for his phone, denies the charges made against him. Asked to give access to the iPhone, Robinson replied: “Not a chance bruv,” prosecutor Ms Morris said. “It’s my work, I’m a journalist,” he said, adding that it held information about “vulnerable girls”.

Tommy Robinson - real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

“The process by which journalistic material would be protected was explained to him,” Ms Morris added.

Facing up to three months in jail if found guilty, there will now be a three-week wait for the verdict as Robinson is travelling to Israel on Wednesday (October 15) until October 25. District Judge Sam Goozee has not yet made a decision on whether the activist is guilty or not guilty but after attempting to set a date to hand down his verdict, Alisdair Williamson KC, defending, said Robinson would be out of the country for some time.

“He is a guest of the Israeli government in Israel tomorrow,” he told the court. Judge Goozee told Robinson he would “accommodate” his “current travel arrangements” and adjourned his decision until November 4.

Posting on X after the hearing ended, Robinson said: “Now that my trial is behind me, I will have my verdict handed down on November 4th in London. I’m leaving soon for a trip to Israel — a proud patriot coming tomorrow to stand with the Jewish state and deepen my understanding of the fight against jihad.”

He also thanked tech tycoon Elon Musk for covering his legal costs, adding: “I go to Israel as a guest of government leaders — and as a proud friend of the Jewish people.”