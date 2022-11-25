Train drivers are set to strike over the weekend

Train drivers are set to walk-out in the latest round of industrial action on the country’s railways.

Aslef members in 11 companies will strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay. Rail companies advised passengers that some services will be severely disrupted on Saturday (26 November), and some will not run at all.

Rugby fans traveling to England v South Africa at Twickenham and to Cardiff for the Autumn International match Wales v Australia will be affected. Some disruption is expected on Sunday (27 November) as workers return to their duties.

Britain’s train operators have released plans for how their services will be altered during the next rail strike. A significantly reduced timetable will be in operation, with fewer services running during limited operating hours.

Many will be affected on Saturday when train drivers belonging to the Aslef union walk out in a long-running dispute over pay. Here is how the rail operators will be impacted by the strikes this weekend:

Avanti West Coast

No service.

c2c

A normal service.

Caledonian Sleeper

It does not run on Saturday nights. A normal service will operate on Friday night.

Chiltern Railways

No service.

CrossCountry

No service.

East Midlands Railway

No service.

Gatwick Express

No service due to engineering work at London Victoria.

Passengers can use Southern and Thameslink trains for travel to and from Gatwick Airport.

Grand Central

A normal service.

Great Northern

A normal service.

Great Western Railway

An extremely limited service will operate, starting at 7.30am and ending at around 9.30pm.

The only open routes will be between: London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads (trains will not stop at Bath Spa); Reading and Oxford; and Reading and Basingstoke.

Greater Anglia

An extremely limited service will operate.

The first trains will be later than normal and the last trains will be earlier than usual.

The only open routes will be between London Liverpool Street and Colchester; and Norwich and Southend Victoria.

They will have just one train per hour in each direction.

TfL services in the capital were set to be affected by a series of strikes this weekend on the Underground, trains and buses. Photo: Getty

Heathrow Express

No service.

Hull Trains

It is not affected by the strike but engineering work means trains will not call at Beverley, Cottingham, Retford or Grantham.

London North Eastern Railway

An extremely limited service will operate.

This includes just one train in each direction between London King’s Cross and Leeds, and four trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

London Northwestern Railway

No service.

Lumo

Trains will run only between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Merseyrail

A normal service.

Northern

No service.

ScotRail

A normal service.

South Western Railway

A normal service.

Southeastern

No service.

Southern

Southern drivers are not involved in this strike action but the service between Tonbridge and Redhill will be reduced.

Engineering work also means there will be no trains to or from London Victoria.

Stansted Express

One train per hour will run between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

Thameslink

A normal service.

TransPennine Express

An extremely limited service will operate.

This consists of four trains each way between York and Manchester Piccadilly; three trains each way between Manchester Victoria and Liverpool Lime Street; and two trains each way between Sheffield and Cleethorpes.

Transport for Wales

A normal service.

West Midlands Railway