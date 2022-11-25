Train drivers are set to walk-out in the latest round of industrial action on the country’s railways.
Aslef members in 11 companies will strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay. Rail companies advised passengers that some services will be severely disrupted on Saturday (26 November), and some will not run at all.
Rugby fans traveling to England v South Africa at Twickenham and to Cardiff for the Autumn International match Wales v Australia will be affected. Some disruption is expected on Sunday (27 November) as workers return to their duties.
Britain’s train operators have released plans for how their services will be altered during the next rail strike. A significantly reduced timetable will be in operation, with fewer services running during limited operating hours.
Many will be affected on Saturday when train drivers belonging to the Aslef union walk out in a long-running dispute over pay. Here is how the rail operators will be impacted by the strikes this weekend:
Avanti West Coast
No service.
c2c
A normal service.
Caledonian Sleeper
It does not run on Saturday nights. A normal service will operate on Friday night.
Chiltern Railways
No service.
CrossCountry
No service.
East Midlands Railway
No service.
Gatwick Express
No service due to engineering work at London Victoria.
Passengers can use Southern and Thameslink trains for travel to and from Gatwick Airport.
Grand Central
A normal service.
Great Northern
A normal service.
Great Western Railway
An extremely limited service will operate, starting at 7.30am and ending at around 9.30pm.
The only open routes will be between: London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads (trains will not stop at Bath Spa); Reading and Oxford; and Reading and Basingstoke.
Greater Anglia
An extremely limited service will operate.
The first trains will be later than normal and the last trains will be earlier than usual.
The only open routes will be between London Liverpool Street and Colchester; and Norwich and Southend Victoria.
They will have just one train per hour in each direction.
Heathrow Express
No service.
Hull Trains
It is not affected by the strike but engineering work means trains will not call at Beverley, Cottingham, Retford or Grantham.
London North Eastern Railway
An extremely limited service will operate.
This includes just one train in each direction between London King’s Cross and Leeds, and four trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.
London Northwestern Railway
No service.
Lumo
Trains will run only between Edinburgh and Newcastle.
Merseyrail
A normal service.
Northern
No service.
ScotRail
A normal service.
South Western Railway
A normal service.
Southeastern
No service.
Southern
Southern drivers are not involved in this strike action but the service between Tonbridge and Redhill will be reduced.
Engineering work also means there will be no trains to or from London Victoria.
Stansted Express
One train per hour will run between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.
Thameslink
A normal service.
TransPennine Express
An extremely limited service will operate.
This consists of four trains each way between York and Manchester Piccadilly; three trains each way between Manchester Victoria and Liverpool Lime Street; and two trains each way between Sheffield and Cleethorpes.
Transport for Wales
A normal service.
West Midlands Railway
No service.