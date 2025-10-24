Tributes paid to David Shepherd who was killed in M60 collision
Those are the words of the family of a man who died following a motorway collision, as they paid tribute to him.
David Shepherd, 59, died in the incident which at about 6.15pm on Sunday, October 12.
Paying tribute, a family spokesperson said: “[He was] a loving father, grandfather, brother, partner and friend to all. David embraced life with a boyish charm and a smile on his face.
“He lived each day as it came and brightened the lives of everyone around him. He will forever be in our hearts.
The collision involved two cars and a motorbike between junctions 15 and 16 on the M60 clockwise carriageway near Salford in Greater Manchester. Police still want to hear from anyone who has information after the collision.
Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Anyone who can help can contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log 2294 of 12/10/25. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.