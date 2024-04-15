Two men arrested after car ploughs into pedestrians and kills four-year-old girl in Birmingham
A four-year-old girl died after a car ploughed into four pedestrians in Birmingham. Police were called to Upper Highgate Street after 9.45pm on Sunday (April 14) when a silver Corsa crashed into them and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Midlands Police said two men, aged 21 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs following the death of the child. Both of them remain in custody.
The force spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this dreadful time and we'll be doing all we can to offer them any support they need. Two women, who were also walking on the pavement with the girl, were taken to hospital with leg injuries. Another young child was not injured. "We're in the early stages of our investigation but we believe a grey Mercedes was in close proximity to the Corsa and we're currently treating it as a collision involving two cars."
Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said: "A young girl has tragically lost her life and I can only imagine the pain her loved ones are going through at this awful time. "This is deeply upsetting for everyone and we'll be doing everything we can to support them and get answers to exactly what happened last night. We really need to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time and can assist our enquiries. "We're particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage. These are early days in our investigation and I'd urge people not to speculate around the circumstances. We need to deal with facts so we can complete a thorough investigation, and provide the answers the girls family and friends deserve."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat online, or by calling 101 quoting log 4120 of 14/4/24. Alternatively, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly by emailing the force.