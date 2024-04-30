Two men charged over felling of famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been charged over the felling of the famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland last year, Crown Prosecution Service said. Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31 were charged with causing criminal damage to the historic tree and Hadrian’s Wall last September, which triggered a national outcry.

The much-loved 200-year-old tree, which stood in a dramatic dip two hills was one of Britain’s most famous tree as was featured in key scenes in Kevin Costner's 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. It was also one of the most photographed trees in the UK. The deliberate act of felling the tree also caused some minor damage to the wall as it fell.

Gary Fothergill, specialist prosecutor for CPS North East’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers with causing criminal damage after the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down last September.

“They have also been charged with causing criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall and will appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court on 15 May 2024.”

The tree was subsequently removed from the UNESCO World Heritage site. The stump was left in place to allow it to generate new shoots. The National Trust previously said it was hopeful the sycamore would live on after scientists found that salvaged seeds and cuttings were showing positive signs of being viable for new growth.