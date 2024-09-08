Two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash in Shropshire.

West Mercia Police said that the collision took place on in the early hours Saturday morning (September 7) in Market Drayton in Shropshire. Police said that the fatal collision occurred at around midnight in the A53 between the A41/A53 Tern Hill roundabout and Muller Island roundabout.

The collision involved a Volkswagen Passat and a Nissan Almera. The drivers of both cars, who were identified as a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person, a passenger in the Passat vehicle, was transported to Royal Stoke University Hospital to be treated for injuries. However, these injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

West Mercia Police said: “Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anybody who saw the collision or either of the vehicles prior to it happening. If you have any information, please contact PC Simon Fearn by email [email protected] or by calling 07870 150926.

“Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org”