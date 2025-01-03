Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenagers who died in a collision in the early hours of New Year’s Day have been named as William Herbert, 16, and Olly Mitchell, 18.

The boys, who were both from East Yorkshire, were killed in the crash between a VW Golf and a Vauxhall Grandland in Preston, Hull. The incident happened at around 1.20am on Wednesday when the grey Golf was travelling along Staithes Road away from Preston and the black Grandland was heading into the village.

Humberside Police said the families of the dead teenagers, who were travelling in the Golf, were being supported by specialist-trained officers and that they have asked for their privacy “at this extremely difficult time”. The force said emergency services were called to the crash but William died at the scene and Olly later died in hospital from his injuries.

A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Golf remains in a critical but stable condition, alongside a 17-year-old boy who is in a serious but stable condition. A passenger of the Vauxhall Grandland, a 62-year-old man, was also taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries which were no longer life-threatening.

The Grandland driver, a 34-year-old woman sustained a serious injury to her arm. Two other passengers in the Grandland suffered minor injuries.

16-year-old William Herbert (left) from Howden, and 18-year-old Olly Mitchell Ellerton from East Riding of Yorkshire. | Humberside Police

The 17-year-old Golf driver was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and he has been released on bail pending further inquiries. Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage around the collision to contact them on 101.

Tributes have poured in for the teenagers, with a fundraising appeal raising over £11,000 in memory of William, a cricketer who played for Goole and Eastrington Cricket Club in Howden. In a statement, the club said: “On New Year’s Day, the world lost a bright young soul. William Herbert, just 16 years old, was tragically taken from us in a car accident.

“A beloved son, and friend to many, he touched the lives of everyone who knew him with his kind heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering spirit.William was a fantastic young cricketer for Goole and Eastrington CC and he will be sorely missed at both clubs. Our thoughts are with his family and as a mark of respect we ask all players to take a picture of their bats with their club hat on the handle to mark the passing of Will.”

“William was surrounded by a large circle of friends who loved him dearly, and his family meant the world to him. This sudden loss has left an unfillable hole in all of our hearts. We are coming together to support his family through this unimaginably difficult time. We hope to raise funds to cover funeral expenses and help ease the burden on his loved ones. Every donation, no matter the size, is a step towards showing them how much William meant to all of us and how deeply he will be missed.”