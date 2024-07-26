Tyrese Johnson: Family left 'traumatised' as boy who died in Netherton reservoir had just finished school
Tyrese Johnson had finished school for the summer and was just 16 when the tragedy struck at Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton around 6pm on Tuesday (July 23).
Sadly, he could not be saved and his body was recovered from the water the next day by police divers. His family, who have been left traumatised by the incident, said: “Tyrese, words can't describe what you meant to us as a family, your loving devoted mum, your brother, dad, your niece and nephew.
"You were a kind loving young man with a heart full of gold. Your warm, gentle, kind hearted soul, simply irreplaceable.”
Dudley Commander, Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg added: “Our deepest sympathies remain with Tyrese’s family and friends. The shock of his death has devastated the whole community and we share that grief.”
The death of Tyrese has now been referred to the Coroner and his family have asked for privacy while they continue to mourn his loss.
This news follows the tragic death of another boy, Joshua Hillstead, who reportedly fell into the river in Alcester. Joshua, from Maypole, Birmingham, was pulled from the water after emergency services were called to a location behind Kingfisher Way at 9.30pm on Monday. He was taken to the hospital but sadly passed away on Tuesday.