A manager who was sacked after accusing her CEO’s husband of sexually inappropriate conduct has won her claim for unfair dismissal and victimisation at an employment tribunal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amber Stoter, 30, who worked for Gain Healthcare in Bicester, Oxfordshire, represented herself during the three-day hearing at Reading Employment Tribunal. She claimed she was fired just days after raising concerns about the behaviour of Tytan Nkomo, the husband of CEO Olinda Chapel-Nkomo.

Tribunal documents revealed that Mr Nkomo made a series of crude remarks to Ms Stoter, including referring to her as “part of my property” and making a sexually suggestive comment after seeing a photo she posted online with the caption “working hard in the sun.” According to the tribunal, he responded: “That’s not the only thing you make go hard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also alleged Mr Nkomo told Ms Stoter she was “like his girlfriend” and, after she “half-smiled” at a passing motorist on the way to a meeting, said: “Don’t allow men to look at you like that, you are part of my property.”

Ms Stoter reported the comments to her line manager, Jessica Cannon, on June 26, 2023, but said she was unable to show the messages as they had been sent via a disappearing chat feature. Ms Cannon asked Mr Nkomo to stop working in the office but did not escalate the complaint further.

Two days later, on June 28, CEO Olinda Chapel-Nkomo held a one-to-one meeting with Ms Stoter, during which she was dismissed. Ms Stoter said she felt “ambushed” and told the CEO: “You’ve done this because of what your husband did.”

A manager who was sacked after accusing her CEO’s husband of sexually inappropriate conduct has won her claim for unfair dismissal and victimisation at an employment tribunal. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the dismissal letter, Gain Healthcare alleged she was fired for “shouting” and “use of foul language” during the meeting. In a witness statement, Mrs Chapel-Nkomo said: “I dismissed her because of her exceptionally concerning and escalatory behaviour during my one-to-one with her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Employment Judge Colin Baran ruled in Ms Stoter’s favour. He concluded: “The Tribunal concludes that at the time of dismissal Mrs Chapel-Nkomo knew of the fact and nature of the disclosure – reports of sexually inappropriate conduct by her husband Mr Nkomo towards Ms Stoter.”

Following the decision, Ms Stoter said: “It was the most bizarre and horrible thing I've ever had to go through. I had to go to the GP because my anxiety has been through the roof. I was awfully nervous representing myself in the Tribunal.”

She added: “I felt I had to represent myself because I have little trust in the legal system. I was running on three hours' sleep each day because I was sitting up in bed reading pages and pages of documents. My determination got me through.”

While she said the tribunal outcome made it harder for her to find work, she stood by her actions: “Even though I'm finding it hard to get work because employers see my tribunal as a bit of a red flag… I'm proud that I've used my voice for good. The public has the right to know about my ordeal. I would hate to think that another employee of theirs could feel how degraded I felt. I'm a mum myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This wasn't about money, it was about principle,” she said. “Even though it's been horrendous to go through, I see the whole thing as a positive thing. I've used my voice for good.”

A remedy hearing to determine her compensation will be held in September.