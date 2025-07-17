The UK has unveiled the design of its next-generation fighter jet aircraft.

The Ministry of Defence and its industry partners revealed the design of the new Combat Air Flying Demonstrator and confirmed that two-thirds of its structural weight is now in manufacturing. Led by BAE Systems in partnership with Rolls-Royce, MBDA UK and the Ministry of Defence, the aircraft is the first crewed supersonic combat demonstrator developed in the UK in over 40 years.

Its unveiling marks a key step in preparations for a first flight within the next three years. The aircraft’s main structure, wings and tail fins are now being assembled using cutting-edge digital and robotic manufacturing at BAE Systems sites in Lancashire. The demonstrator is designed to test a wide range of technologies, including stealth-compatible features and next-generation flight controls.

The demonstrator is part of the UK’s contribution to the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a trilateral partnership with Japan and Italy that aims to deliver a sixth-generation fighter aircraft by the mid-2030s. According to the Ministry of Defence, the demonstrator is essential for de-risking future aircraft development and ensuring Britain remains at the forefront of aerospace innovation.

Richard Berthon, Director Future Combat Air at the MoD, said: “I am delighted that today, BAE Systems and the Ministry of Defence can share this important update. For the first time, people can see how this cutting-edge demonstrator aircraft will look when it takes to the skies. The Combat Air Flying Demonstrator is providing invaluable lessons on future combat air delivery and equipping our people with the skills they will need to deliver GCAP.”