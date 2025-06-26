An airport is charging the UK for parking one of its F-35 fighter jets from aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

A British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet has been grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for nearly two weeks. The aircraft made an emergency landing on 14 June after multiple failed attempts to return to its carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, due to harsh weather and low fuel.

The pilot activated the distress code SQUAWK 7700, and was promptly guided to Bay 4—a slot usually reserved for VIP aircraft—by the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System. The IAF later confirmed it was an emergency caused by fuel starvation after repeated landing attempts.

According to reports, authorities at Thiruvananthapuram airport have confirmed that the UK will be charged parking fees for the F-35B. Though the amount has not yet been determined, it will be decided by the Union government.

Usually, parking charges are based on the aircraft’s weight. However, since the F-35B is both lightweight and military-grade, the usual norms may not apply. A government source told TOI: “It’s likely a bill will be raised which the Union government may need to clear, as this is a defence aircraft from a foreign nation.”

Despite efforts from Royal Navy technicians at the scene, the hydraulic issue that grounded the aircraft remains unresolved. Now, a 40-member expert team from the UK—along with personnel from the US—is expected to land in India to inspect and, if possible, repair the aircraft on-site.

A British High Commission spokesperson said, “We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian authorities for their continued support.”