The new emergency alert system was tested across the country

A test of a new public alert system emitting a loud alarm on a mobile phone in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire. Picture: PA

Millions of phones across the UK sounded with a siren on Sunday as part of a test for a new national emergency alert system.

The loud alarm was planned to ring at 3pm on all devices that were using 4G and 5G networks in the UK. The alert rang for 10 seconds and displayed a message notifying phone users that no action was needed in response to the test.

Some smartphones also read out the message to recipients. Following the test, some users reported receiving the message a minute or so early.

However, others said their phone did not display the message or make a sound. Phones that were powered off or switched to airplane mode were not expected to sound.

Government to review results of emergency alert test

The Cabinet Office said it would be reviewing the outcome of the UK-wide test of the new emergency alert system. The department said that, while the vast majority of compatible phones received the alert, officials were aware that a “very small proportion of mobile users on some networks did not receive it”.

It said that would be looked into as part of the review of Sunday’s test.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We have effectively completed the test of the UK-wide Emergency Alerts system, the biggest public communications exercise of its kind ever done. We are working with mobile network operators to review the outcome and any lessons learned.”

Three customers struggled to receive message

Mobile phone network Three said it is aware a number of people did not receive the emergency alert.

A Three spokesperson said: “We are aware that a number of customers have not received the test alert. We are working closely with the Government to understand why and ensure it doesn’t happen when the system is in use.”

When will emergency alert be used in future?

The emergency alert system is designed to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby. In future, a similarly loud notification and message will be sent to those the UK Government is seeking to reach.

Once established, the system is intended to be used in life-threatening situations including flooding and wildfires. Speaking before the test, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden conceded the drill could be “annoying” but that it had the potential to save people’s lives once rolled out.

He told Sky News that the trial run was a “bit like when the fire alarm goes off at work”. “It’s a bit irritating at the time but in the future people could be grateful for it because in a real emergency, this could be the sound that saves your life,” he told Sky News.

The Cabinet minister denied the new system was an example of nanny state interference, telling the BBC he did not accept “that characterisation”.

You can opt out of future messages

People who do not wish to receive future alerts will be able to opt out using their device settings but officials hope the life-saving potential of the messages means users will keep them on.

The test message that appeared on phones said: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK Government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”