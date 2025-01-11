UK gas storage levels: Fears as stores at “concerningly low” levels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government and network operator are attempting to allay fears after warnings gas stores are at “concerningly low” levels with less than a week’s worth in store.

National Gas has said supplies remain “healthy”, despite warnings that stores are at “concerningly low” levels with less than a week’s worth of demand for gas in store. The network operator said on Friday that Britain is “well-placed” to respond to demands this winter.

Gas inventory levels have come under pressure from the cold weather conditions and the end of Russian gas pipeline supplies through Ukraine at the end of last month. Natural gas accounted for 53% of power in the UK on Friday, according to National Grid data, with renewables meeting just 16% of the country’s needs.

The UK has among the smallest amount of gas storage of any major European countries, with capacity to hold enough gas for 12 average days or 7.5 peak winter days. Germany has enough for 89 days, France has 103 days and the Netherlands 123 days.

Centrica boss Chris O’Shea said storage levels are “concerningly low”. He said the clean energy transition would mean the UK needs to use more energy storage systems to help meet demand.

“We are an outlier from the rest of Europe when it comes to the role of storage in our energy system and we are now seeing the implications of that.

Fears as gas stores said to be at “concerningly low” levels | Yui Mok/PA Wire

“Energy storage is what keeps the lights on and homes warm when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow, so investing in our storage capacity makes perfect economic sense. We need to think of storage as a very valuable insurance policy.”

Centrica operates the country’s largest gas storage site, Rough, a facility under the North Sea off the east coast of England. Despite being full ahead of winter, current gas inventory at Rough is about 20% lower than at the same time last year, the company said.

Centrica is looking for fresh help from the Government to fund a multibillion-pound investment to increase the site’s capacity.

It comes as the UK recorded its coldest night of this winter so far on Thursday, with more freezing temperatures expected in the coming days.

However, National Gas says that gas stocks kept at the UK’s storage sites are well-above half full. A spokesperson said: “The overall picture across Great Britain’s eight main gas storage sites remains healthy. Britain obtains its gas from a diverse range of sources beyond that already in storage, meaning we are well placed to respond to demand this winter.”

A No 10 spokesman said: “We are confident we will have a sufficient gas supply and electricity capacity to meet demand this winter, due to our diverse and resilient energy system. We speak regularly with the national energy system operator to monitor our energy security, and ensure they have all tools at their disposal if needed to secure our supply.

“Our mission to deliver clean power by 2030 will replace our dependency on unstable fossil fuel markets with clean, homegrown power controlled in Britain, which is the best way to protect bill payers and boost our energy independence.”

Reports the UK has been on the verge of an energy blackout are “not true”, the spokesman added.