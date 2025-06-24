British citizens could soon be asked to participate in nationwide resilience drills as part of government planning for the possibility of the UK coming under direct threat in a future conflict, a newly released national security review has warned.

The National Security Strategy, published on Tuesday (June 24), outlines preparations for a “wartime scenario” on home soil — the starkest such warning issued in years. It comes amid growing global instability following Russia’s war in Ukraine and recent military escalations in the Middle East, including threats from Iran to strike UK bases after a US-led attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

“For the first time in many years, we have to actively prepare for the possibility of the UK homeland coming under direct threat, potentially in a wartime scenario,” the document states.

The review calls for a “whole-of-society effort” and includes a commitment to “national resilience exercises” that would involve the public, businesses, and academic institutions in preparing for cyberattacks, hostile state action, and future pandemics.

“This is the task ahead of us: to mobilise the nation in the common cause of our national security,” the strategy declares. It adds: “We do not need to look too far into our history for an example of a whole-of-society effort, motivated by a collective will to keep each other safe. We can mobilise that spirit again.”

Cabinet Office Minister Pat McFadden said the country needed to be “clear-eyed and hard-edged” about the threats it faces, pointing to increasing risks from Russian cyberattacks and Iranian aggression on British soil.

Sir Keir Starmer reacts to the US strikes on Iran. Credit: Zhanna Manukyan/PA Wire | Zhanna Manukyan/PA Wire

The government says it will also run a major cross-departmental simulation later this year to assess the UK’s preparedness for national emergencies such as war or pandemics.

The release of the strategy came just hours after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged to increase defence and security spending to 5% of GDP while attending a NATO summit in The Hague. It also follows earlier warnings from former Defence Secretary Philip Hammond, who said the UK was “massively under-strength” and needed to better prepare civilians for conflict.

The review adds: “ We will need agility and courage to succeed, but we should be optimistic. We remain a resolute country, rich in history, values and in our capabilities. But most of all, there is the determination of the British people themselves. After all, we do not need to look too far into our history for an example of a whole-of-society effort, motivated by a collective will to keep each other safe.

“We can mobilise that spirit again and use it both for our national security and the rebuilding of our country. And, as we do so, this national security strategy can act as our guide. A strategy that will ensure we can protect our country, secure the national interest and deliver change for the British people.”

Other European nations have also begun revising their civil defence measures. Last year, Sweden distributed a nationwide pamphlet with war preparation guidance, while Finland released updated instructions on how to cope with crises.

In Parliament, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel criticised the government for what she called “smoke and mirrors” around the timeline and funding for the proposed defence spending, demanding a clearer roadmap.