Thousands of anti-Trump protests will take place across the US this weekend.

The protests will take place on Saturday 14 June and are called the ‘No Kings Day’ protests. The planned demonstrations are to protest the Trump Administration as President Donald Trump holds a military parade in Washington, D.C on the same day. The demonstrations will coincide with the parade Trump has planned to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

Ezra Levin, is the co-founder and co-executive director of the progressive organization Indivisible that’s behind “No Kings Day”. She told MSNBC on Monday that the protests—originally announced last month—have generated “overwhelming interest” in the aftermath of the Administration’s response to the immigration-related protests in Los Angeles.

The event’s website reads: “No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like. On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere [Trump] isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

The movement, called Indivisible Guide, posted on Facebook that there are “nearly 2,000 events planned nationwide” and it “will be the single largest protest of this Trump administration.” It adds: “More than ever, it is critical that we come together to show that we will not submit to Trump’s fear tactics.

“He can roll tanks through DC and he can deploy military to LA, but we can mobilise millions in large cities and small towns”. The organisers of ‘No Kings Day’ aren’t holding a protest in D.C. itself. They say they want to make the demonstrations elsewhere the story of the day rather than allowing Saturday’s military parade to be “the center of gravity.”

There will be ‘No Kings Day’ protests taking place all across the US. On the event’s website there is a map which shows you where protests are being held.