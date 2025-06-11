Thousands of “No Kings Day” protests are set to take place across the US.

The planned demonstrations are to protest the Trump Administration as President Donald Trump holds a military parade in Washington, D.C. The demonstrations will take place all over the country on Saturday (14 June), coinciding with the parade Trump has planned to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

Ezra Levin, is the co-founder and co-executive director of the progressive organization Indivisible that’s behind “No Kings Day”. She told MSNBC on Monday that the protests—originally announced last month—have generated “overwhelming interest” in the aftermath of the Administration’s response to the immigration-related protests in Los Angeles.

A website for the events reads: “In America, we don’t do kings. They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. Far.”

It adds: “No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like. On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere [Trump] isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.” The Indivisible Guide posted on Facebook: “As Trump defies courts, ignores the Constitution and punishes dissenters, all while he and his friends get even richer, June 14 needs to be our biggest and most widespread day of protest yet.”

The protests will follow days of demonstrations in L.A. over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting undocumented immigrants. Over the weekend Trump mobilized the National Guard - against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom - to quell the protests in the L.A. area.

The move sparked immediate outcry from Democratic politicians, advocacy organizations, and legal experts. Trump has since escalated federal involvement by deploying hundreds of Marines and thousands of additional National Guard troops to the city.

The organisers of ‘No Kings Day’ aren’t holding a protest in D.C. itself. They say they want to make the demonstrations elsewhere the story of the day rather than allowing Saturday’s military parade to be “the center of gravity.”

There will be ‘No Kings Day’ protests taking place all across the US. On the event’s website there is a map which shows you where protests are being held.