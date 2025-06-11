The UK Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for anyone planning to fly to the United States.

In the latest update, officials advise travelers to exercise caution, especially if visiting California, with a particular emphasis on Los Angeles. In travel advice for the USA, under the title "Los Angeles demonstrations and protests", they warn travellers of the latest developments coming to the city.

They warn: "Demonstrations and protests are taking place in Los Angeles. Media reports suggest the police response has included use of flash-bangs, tear gas, pepper balls, and rubber/sponge bullets."

They urge travellers to:

monitor local media and follow the advice of the local authorities

plan ahead to avoid disruption

stay away from crowds and demonstrations

The warning comes amid rising tensions in Los Angeles, following President Donald Trump’s deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops in response to protests over his administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has activated a curfew in the downtown area in response to looters and vandals “taking advantage” of Donald Trump’s “chaotic escalation” in his response to the immigration protests sweeping the city.

Authorities enforced the curfew between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, with Bass warning that anyone who failed to comply would be detained. The LAPD said that it made “mass arrests” after the restriction was imposed.

The Foreign Office is not advising Brits not to travel to the USA. There has been no announcement not to travel to the likes of Los Angeles.